Melissa Ordway was born on March 31 in Atlanta, GA. Photo credit: JPI

Ordway married Justin Gaston (ex-Chance Y&R; ex-Ben, DAYS) on September 22, 2012. They have two daughters, Olivia, 5 and Sophie, 4. Photo credit: Instagram

Before acting, she modeled for Skechers, Old Navy and David's Bridal. Photo credit: JPI

She was a series regular on HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS, which starred Hunter King (Summer, Y&R), Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), Cody Longo (ex-Nicholas, DAYS) and Grayson McCouch (ex-Dusty, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al). Photo credit: James White/Nickelodeon