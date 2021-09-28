Melissa Claire Egan

Melissa Claire Egan was born on September 28 in Bedford, NY.

Egan received a B.A. in Dramatic Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and also studied Shakespeare at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford, England. 

The actress married Matt Katrosar on July 26, 2014. The couple welcomed their son, Caden, on August 21.

Egan was on the cover of the board game "Girl Talk" when she was 13.
The actress auditioned for a number of soaps, telling Digest, “I screen-tested for both YOUNG AND RESTLESS and AS THE WORLD TURNS just months before booking ALL MY CHILDREN [as Annie]. I tested for Colleen at Y&R, my screen test was with Thad Luckinbill [ex-J.T.], who’s the best. And at WORLD TURNS, I tested with Grayson McCouch [ex-Dusty]. It got down to just me and Spencer Grammer [ex-Lucy], and she got the part. Two months after that, I booked ALL MY CHILDREN, which forever changed my life. So it just goes to show, trust the universe! It all works out how it’s supposed to.”

