Maurice Benard was born on March 1 in San Francisco, CA. Photo credit: ABC

For his GH role as Sonny, Benard took home the Outstanding Lead Actor Daytime Emmy in 2003, 2019 and 2021. Photo credit: CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

The actor released a best-selling memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (And Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital, in April of 2020.

Benard hosts a YouTube show called STATE OF MIND. Photo credit: ABC