Maurice Benard was born on March 1 in San Francisco, CA.

Benard, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 22, was awarded the 2020 Clifford W. Beers Award by Mental Health America.

The actor released a best-selling memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (And Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital, in April of 2020.

For his GH role as Sonny, Benard took home the Outstanding Lead Actor Daytime Emmy in 2003 and 2019.