Birthday Spotlight: Mark Grossman

Mark Grossman was born on February 3 in Columbia, MD and grew up in Cave Creek, AZ.
Grossman had a recurring role on Freeform’s FAMOUS IN LOVE.
Before he began acting, Grossman spent five years as an insurance salesman; after getting into showbiz, he was a cater waiter in between auditions.
Grossman is buddies with Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH). “I don’t remember how we first met, most likely at the same audition, but we discovered that we have the same manager. After that, we kept bumping into each other at auditions and I’m super-excited that he landed on GH,” the actor recounted to Digest.
Grossman was interested in being a professional motorcross racer. “All I wanted was to be a pro racer,” Grossman told Digest. “I rode the class right under pro level. I was pretty good, but I just wasn’t good enough. My life kind of took a different turn and I had to start thinking about adult stuff.”