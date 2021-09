Lynn Herring was born on September 22 in Enid, OK. Photo credit: ABC

As Miss Virginia, she was the runner-up in the Miss USA pageant in 1977. Photo credit: JPI

She graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Photo credit: JPI

Lynn has been married to Wayne Northrop (ex-Roman, DAYS et al) since 1981. The couple met in an acting class and have two sons, Hank and Grady. Photo credit: JPI