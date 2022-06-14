Lawrence Saint-Victor

Lawrence Saint-Victor was born on June 14 and hails from Rockland County, NY.

Saint-Victor attended the Conservatory of Theatre and Film at SUNY Purchase.

The actor married college sweetheart, Shay Flake, on September 1, 2007. They have one son, Christian, born on August 21, 2018.

He is an unabashed fan of comic book heroes, with Superman at the top of his list.

Saint-Victor got his start in daytime playing Remy Boudreau on GUIDING LIGHT from 2006-09.

