Lawrence Saint-Victor was born on June 14 and hails from Rockland County, NY. Photo credit: CBS

Saint-Victor attended the Conservatory of Theatre and Film at SUNY Purchase. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

The actor married college sweetheart, Shay Flake, on September 1, 2007. They have one son, Christian, born on August 21, 2018. Photo credit: Instagram

He is an unabashed fan of comic book heroes, with Superman at the top of his list. Photo credit: Instagram