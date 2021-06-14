Birthday Spotlight: Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B)

Lawrence Saint-Victor was born on June 14 and hails from Rockland County, NY.
Saint-Victor attended the Conservatory of Theatre and Film at SUNY Purchase.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
The actor married college sweetheart, Shay Flake, on September 1, 2007. They have one son, Christian, born on August 21, 2018.
Saint-Victor has played Carter since 2013; he previously played Remy Boudreau on GUIDING LIGHT from 2006-09.
In 2010, the actor performed Off-Broadway in Black Angels Over Tuskegee, which chronicled the struggles of African-American fighter pilots in the U.S. Army Air Forces.