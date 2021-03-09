1 of 5
Lauren Koslow was born on March 9 in Boston, MA.
Koslow graduated Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, with a degree in theater and costume design.
Her stage credits include touring in a production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
Koslow married Nick Schillace in 1987. They met in the makeup room at Y&R, where she played the role of Lindsey Wells.
The actress has two children, Zachariah, 32, and Millikate, 30.
