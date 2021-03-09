Lauren Koslow

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Lauren Koslow

Lauren Koslow

Credit: NBC

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Lauren Koslow
1 of 5
Close gallery
Lauren Koslow was born on March 9 in Boston, MA.

Photo credit: NBC

Koslow graduated Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, with a degree in theater and costume design.

Photo credit: NBC

Her stage credits include touring in a production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Photo credit: NBC

Koslow married Nick Schillace in 1987. They met in the makeup room at Y&R, where she played the role of Lindsey Wells.

Photo credit: Instagram

The actress has two children, Zachariah, 32, and Millikate, 30.

Photo credit: NBC

Filed Under: ,
Comments