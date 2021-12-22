Lauralee Bell was born on December 22, in Chicago, IL. Photo credit: Elaine Lee Photography

The actress met her husband, Scott, in 8th grade. They married on October 4, 1997 and are parents to son, Christian, 20 and daughter Samantha, 19. Photo credit: Dove Shore

Bell won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2014 for Outstanding Special Class Short Format Daytime, for ml promise and was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category in 2016. Photo credit: JPI

While in high school, the actress asked her father, Y&R Co-Creator William J. Bell, to appear on Y&R. She joined the cast in 1983 as Christine “Cricket” Blair and was only allowed to appear during her summer vacations. Photo credit: CBS