Birthday Spotlight: Lauralee Bell

Lauralee Bell was born on December 22, in Chicago, IL.
The actress met her husband, Scott, in 8th grade. They married on October 4, 1997 and are parents to son, Christian, 19 and daughter Samantha, 18.
Bell won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2014 for Outstanding Special Class Short Format Daytime, for ml promise.
While in high school, the actress asked her dad to appear on Y&R. She joined the cast in 1983 as Christine “Cricket” Blair and was only allowed to appear during her summer vacations.
Lauralee was named after her mother Lee Phillip Bell, “but her name was spelled Loreley. She said it was hell growing up with that spelling because nobody could pronounce it,” the actress told Digest.