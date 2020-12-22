Birthday Spotlight: Lauralee Bell

Lauralee Bell was born on December 22, in Chicago, IL. Photo credit: Dove Shore

The actress met her husband, Scott, in 8th grade. They married on October 4, 1997 and are parents to son, Christian, 19 and daughter Samantha, 18. Photo credit: JPI

Bell won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2014 for Outstanding Special Class Short Format Daytime, for ml promise. Photo credit: Dove Shore

While in high school, the actress asked her dad to appear on Y&R. She joined the cast in 1983 as Christine “Cricket” Blair and was only allowed to appear during her summer vacations. Photo credit: CBS