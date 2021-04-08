Kirsten Storms was born on April 8 in Orlando, FL.
She landed the leading role as Zenon Kar in Disney Channel’s ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY and also starred in its sequels, ZENON: THE ZEQUEL and ZENON: Z3.
In 1999, Storms made her soap debut as Belle Black on DAYS.
Storms and ex-husband Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) have one daughter, Harper, 6.
Her best friend is Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu). "She knows everything there is to know about me; we have that sort of relationship with each other," she shared with Digest.