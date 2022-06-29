Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television IncView gallery 5
Kimberlin Brown was born on June 29 in Hayward, CA.
The actress and her husband, Gary Pelzer, wed on May 11, 1991. They have two children, Alexes, 28, and Nicholas, 24.
Brown grew up watching Y&R with her mom and actually auditioned for the role of Cassandra Rawlins before being cast as Sheila.
“There was a ranch in Northern California called Kimberlin, and my mom would drive by it on a regular basis. She just always loved the name,” explaining the origin of her first name to Digest.
The actress has also appeared as Judge Cressman on ALL MY CHILDREN in 2010; as ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Paige from 2004-05; as Rachel on PORT CHARLES and GENERAL HOSPITAL from 1999-2002; as Shelly on ANOTHER WORLD in 1999; as Candace on SANTA BARBARA in 1990; and as Danielle on CAPITOL in 1987.
