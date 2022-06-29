Kimberlin Brown was born on June 29 in Hayward, CA. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

The actress and her husband, Gary Pelzer, wed on May 11, 1991. They have two children, Alexes, 28, and Nicholas, 24. Photo credit: Instagram

Brown grew up watching Y&R with her mom and actually auditioned for the role of Cassandra Rawlins before being cast as Sheila. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

“There was a ranch in Northern California called Kimberlin, and my mom would drive by it on a regular basis. She just always loved the name,” explaining the origin of her first name to Digest. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc