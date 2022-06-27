Katelyn MacMullen was born on June 27 in Valencia, CA. Photo credit: ABC

The actress started acting at a young age, telling Digest, “My mom got me into modeling and commercial work as a kid. I actually worked for Disney a lot growing up!” Photo credit: ABC

MacMullen attended the University of Nevada for two years and studied nutritional science. Photo credit: ABC

She has modeled for brands like J. CREW and Skechers. Photo credit: ABC