Katelyn MacMullen was born on June 27 in Valencia, CA.
The actress started acting at a young age, telling Digest, “My mom got me into modeling and commercial work as a kid. I actually worked for Disney a lot growing up!”
MacMullen attended the University of Nevada for two years and studied nutritional science.
She has modeled for brands like J. CREW and Skechers.
MacMullen starred in the Yahoo series SIN CITY SAINTS and the films The Row and Motion Detected.
