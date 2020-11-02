Birthday Spotlight: Kate Linder

Credit: Charles William Bush/CBSView gallery 5
1 of 5
Kate Linder was born on November 2 in Pasadena, CA.
Photo credit: Charles William Bush/CBS
2 of 5
The actress married the late Dr. Ronald Linder on Valentine’s Day in 1976, which is where her character’s last name came from.
Photo credit: JPI
3 of 5
She celebrated 38 years on the show April 8 and was only supposed to be on for one day.
Photo credit: JPI
4 of 5
Linder has gone on four USO Tours. "I went to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Korea and Guantánamo Bay. I met so many soap fans within the troops," she recounted to Digest.
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 5
In April of 2008, Linder was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
Photo credit: JPI
Kate Linder was born on November 2 in Pasadena, CA.
Photo credit: Charles William Bush/CBS
The actress married the late Dr. Ronald Linder on Valentine’s Day in 1976, which is where her character’s last name came from.
She celebrated 38 years on the show April 8 and was only supposed to be on for one day.
Linder has gone on four USO Tours. "I went to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Korea and Guantánamo Bay. I met so many soap fans within the troops," she recounted to Digest.
In April of 2008, Linder was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.