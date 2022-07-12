Judi Evans was born on July 12 in Montebello, CA.
Evans’s parents were trapeze artists and she spent most of her childhood traveling with them in the circus.
Evans married husband Michael Luciano in 1993.
The actress has appeared on GUIDING LIGHT (as Beth), ANOTHER WORLD (as Paulina) and AS THE WORLD TURNS (as Maeve).
She won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role in 1984 for her work as Beth and was nominated in 2008 for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for DAYS.