Judi Evans was born on July 12 in Montebello, CA. Photo credit: NBC

Evans’s parents were trapeze artists and she spent most of her childhood traveling with them in the circus. Photo credit: JPI

Evans married husband Michael Luciano in 1993. Photo credit: Instagram

The actress has appeared on GUIDING LIGHT (as Beth), ANOTHER WORLD (as Paulina) and AS THE WORLD TURNS (as Maeve). Photo credit: JPI