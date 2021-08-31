Johnny Wactor was born on August 31 in Charleston, SC. Photo credit: Seth Kupersmith

Growing up, Wactor was an accomplished swimmer. “I never lost in 25-meter freestyle until I was 10 years old, when I lost at the championship.” Upon finding out that the swimmer who beat him trained year-round, Wactor began doing the same. “Butterfly became my favorite and probably my best event. I was good at everything but the backstroke!” Photo credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In college, Wactor double-majored in business and Spanish. Photo credit: Seth Kupersmith

Wactor booked the first commercial he ever auditioned for, but didn’t end up filming it. “I got drunk the night before and didn’t make it to set on time so they replaced me,” he admits ruefully. “That was a rude awakening — but it was a good lesson.”