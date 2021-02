Jess Walton was born on February 18 in Grand Rapids, MI, but grew up in Toronto, Canada. Photo credit: JPI

Walton's given name is Mary.

Her first job was as a claims adjuster for the Ontario Hospital Services Commission.

Walton's first soap role was as Kelly Harper on CAPITOL from 1984-87. She joined Y&R after departing CAPITOL.