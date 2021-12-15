Jeff Kober was born on December 18 and grew up on a farm outside of Billings, MT. Photo credit: ABC

In the early 1980s, Kober earned his Screen Actors Guild card with bit parts on DAYS and Y&R. Photo credit: David Zaugh

The actor did a short stint on FALCON CREST in 1986 as a hit man. “It was horrifying!” he recalled to Digest of his foray into prime-time soaps. “I was a fish out of water. It was not my skill set, you know?” Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

In 1988, he and CHINA BEACH co-star Dana Delany (ex-Haley, AS THE WORLD TURNS) traveled to Vietnam the month after it was opened to tourism. Photo credit: Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock