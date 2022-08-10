James Reynolds was born on August 10 in Oskaloosa, KS.
Reynolds studied prelaw and journalism at Washburn University, where he also developed a passion for acting.
Reynolds has been married to wife Lissa since 1985 and he has a son, Jed, 42.
The actor took home the 2018 Outstanding Lead Actor Daytime Emmy and has been nominated 4 other times; in 1991 for Outstanding Lead Actor for his portrayal of Henry on GENERATIONS, in 2004 and 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Abe and he was nominated this year in the Outstanding Lead Actor category.
While serving in the Marines, the actor was stationed in Vietnam, where he was a journalist.