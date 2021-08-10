Birthday Spotlight: James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS)

James Reynolds was born on August 10 in Oskaloosa, KS.
Reynolds studied prelaw and journalism at Washburn University, where he also developed a passion for acting.
The actor briefly left DAYS in 1990 to play Henry Marshall in the NBC series GENERATIONS. “It was groundbreaking and I was so happy to be part of that. The show has an extraordinarily large number of fans that are out there and people ask and talk about it. I think that show had tremendous potential and I’m always very sorry that it wasn’t given more time.”
Reynolds has been married to wife Lissa since 1985.
The actor won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018. “That was pretty extraordinary for me,” the actor told Digest. “I’d been nominated for an Emmy before, and I had always said that the first cut was the hardest. If it gets down to five names, you’ve done okay. It’s a great acknowledgment of your work, but to win was ... This is what we think about throughout our lives, when you’re little kids.”