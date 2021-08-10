Birthday Spotlight: James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS)

James Reynolds was born on August 10 in Oskaloosa, KS. Photo credit: NBC

Reynolds studied prelaw and journalism at Washburn University, where he also developed a passion for acting. Photo credit: JPI

The actor briefly left DAYS in 1990 to play Henry Marshall in the NBC series GENERATIONS. “It was groundbreaking and I was so happy to be part of that. The show has an extraordinarily large number of fans that are out there and people ask and talk about it. I think that show had tremendous potential and I’m always very sorry that it wasn’t given more time.” Photo credit: NBC

Reynolds has been married to wife Lissa since 1985. Photo credit: JPI