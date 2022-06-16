James Patrick Stuart was born on June 16 in Encino, CA.
Stuart and his wife, Jocelyn, married since 2000, are the proud parents of two sons, Graham and Colin.
The actor has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards – in 1992 as Outstanding Younger Actor for his work as Will Cortlandt on ALL MY CHILDREN and Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2020, 2021 and again this year, for GH.
In addition to GH, he is starring in the Disney Channel series VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW.
Photo credit: Justin Stephens/Disney
Stuart’s father was Chad Stuart of the British pop folk duo Chad & Jeremy and James has released two albums – The Apple Tree and Clean Slate.