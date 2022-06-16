James Patrick Stuart was born on June 16 in Encino, CA.

Stuart and his wife, Jocelyn, married since 2000, are the proud parents of two sons, Graham and Colin. Photo credit: ABC

The actor has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards – in 1992 as Outstanding Younger Actor for his work as Will Cortlandt on ALL MY CHILDREN and Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2020, 2021 and again this year, for GH. Photo credit: ABC

In addition to GH, he is starring in the Disney Channel series VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW. Photo credit: Justin Stephens/Disney