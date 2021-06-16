Birthday Spotlight: James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)

James Patrick Stuart was born on June 16 in Encino, CA.
Stuart and his wife, Jocelyn, married since 2000, are the proud parents of two sons, Graham and Colin.
He still gets recognized as AMC’s Will, which he played from 1989-92. “It happened just the other day. This woman knew everything. She went, ‘You’re not Will Cortlandt, you’re Will Cooney!’ I was like, ‘Wow —impressive!’ ” the actor recounted to Digest in 2016.
Stuart has been nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards – in 1992 as Outstanding Younger Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2020 and again this year.
The actor released his first studio album, The Apple Tree, in 2019.
Photo credit: Bjoern Kommerell