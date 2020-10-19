Birthday Spotlight: Hunter King (Summer, Y&R)

Hunter King was born on October 19 in Ventura County, CA.
King won Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actress in two consecutive years, 2014 and 2015.
Before joining Y&R, she appeared on HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS as Adriana Masters. Her love interest was portrayed by Robert Adamson (Noah, Y&R) and her father was played by Grayson McCouch (ex-Sloane, GH et al).
Her sisters, Kelli and Joey (pictured), are both actresses as well.
Rom-coms are her movie genre of choice, telling Digest, “I love When Harry Met Sally, My Best Friend’s Wedding and 50 First Dates.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock