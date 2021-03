Hudson West was born on March 3 in Dayton, OH. Photo credit: ABC

West portrayed Marcia Clark’s son in AMERICAN CRIME STORY: THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON.

He has appeared on MODERN FAMILY, GREY’S ANATOMY and GRACE AND FRANKIE and in Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. Photo credit: JPI

West is starring in the anthology series Like It Was Yesterday, playing the younger version of RJ Mitte’s Cole.