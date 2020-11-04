Birthday Spotlight: Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)

Heather Tom

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Heather Tom was born on November 4 in Hinsdale, IL.

Tom has been in the business since the age of 2. "I mostly did commercials and modeling,” she told Digest.

She married James Achor in 2011. The couple has one son, Zane, 8, who appeared on B&B as Tom’s on-screen son, Will Spencer.

At 13, the actress paid for her own acting classes at the Young Actor’s Space with money she earned from working in a cookie shop.

Tom is the only actress to win a Daytime Emmy in all three acting categories: Outstanding Lead Actress, Supporting Actress and Younger Actress.

