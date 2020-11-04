Birthday Spotlight: Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)

Heather Tom was born on November 4 in Hinsdale, IL. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Tom has been in the business since the age of 2. "I mostly did commercials and modeling,” she told Digest. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

She married James Achor in 2011. The couple has one son, Zane, 8, who appeared on B&B as Tom’s on-screen son, Will Spencer. Photo credit: CBS

At 13, the actress paid for her own acting classes at the Young Actor’s Space with money she earned from working in a cookie shop. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc