Greg Vaughan was born on June 15 in Dallas, TX. Photo credit: NBC

Vaughan won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2018. Photo credit: JPI

He’s had guest roles on BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, CHARMED, WILL & GRACE, SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH and THE CLOSER, and has also appeared in several TV movies. Photo credit: NBC

Vaughan has three sons: Jathan, 15, Cavan, 12 and Landan, 10. Photo credit: JPI