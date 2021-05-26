Genie Francis was born on May 26 in Englewood, NJ. Photo credit: ABC

In addition to GH, she has also appeared on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (ex-Diana), ALL MY CHILDREN/LOVING (ex-Ceara) and YOUNG AND RESTLESS (ex-Genevieve). Photo credit: Nutrisystem

The actress wed actor Jonathan Frakes in 1988. They have two children, Jameson and Elizabeth. Photo credit: ABC

Francis took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2007 and is nominated this year for Outstanding Lead Actress. Photo credit: ABC