Genie Francis was born on May 26 in Englewood, NJ.
In addition to GH, she has also appeared on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (ex-Diana), ALL MY CHILDREN/LOVING (ex-Ceara) and YOUNG AND RESTLESS (ex-Genevieve).
Photo credit: Nutrisystem
The actress wed actor Jonathan Frakes in 1988. They have two children, Jameson and Elizabeth.
Francis took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2007 and is nominated this year for Outstanding Lead Actress.
Francis’s first kiss in real life was with Kin Shriner, who plays Scott.