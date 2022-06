Eileen Davidson was born on June 15 in Artesia, CA. Photo credit: DYLAN COULTER

The actress celebrated her 40th anniversary of joining Y&R on June 11, 1982. Photo credit: Peacock

Davidson has been married to actor Vincent Van Patten since 2003 and they share a son, Jesse. Photo credit: JPI

Davidson starred on THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS for three seasons and has made occasional appearances since departing the show. Photo credit: Bravo