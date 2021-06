Eden McCoy was born on June 10 in Los Angeles and grew up in Manhattan Beach, CA. Photo credit: ABC

Her first acting gig was for a Wells Fargo commercial. Photo credit: JPI

The actress was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2019 (Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series) and 2020 (Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series). Photo credit: ABC

She had guest-starring roles on THE THUNDERMANS, WALK THE PLANK and GAME SHAKERS. Photo credit: ABC