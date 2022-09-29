Drake Hogestyn was born on September 29 in Fort Wayne, IN. Photo credit: NBC

He graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology and applied sciences. Photo credit: Peacock

After Hogestyn finished college, he signed with the New York Yankees and played third base for their farm team in Oneonta, NY. Photo credit: JPI

The actor has been married to wife Victoria since December 31, 1986 and they have four children, Rachael, Ben (ex-Lucas, GH), Whitney and Alexandra. Photo credit: JPI