Drake Hogestyn was born on September 29 in Fort Wayne, IN.
He graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology and applied sciences.
After Hogestyn finished college, he signed with the New York Yankees and played third base for their farm team in Oneonta, NY.
The actor has been married to wife Victoria since December 31, 1986 and they have four children, Rachael, Ben (ex-Lucas, GH), Whitney and Alexandra.
He got his big break in SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS.
