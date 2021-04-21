Birthday Spotlight: Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)

Dominic Zamprogna was born on April 21 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
Zamprogna wed Linda Leslie on November 1, 2009 in Los Angeles’s Griffith Park and is the proud father of Anbilliene, born on October 19, 2010; Eliana, born on December 30, 2012; and Adeline, born on May 17, 2015.
His father, actor/dancer Lou Zamprogna, appeared in the film versions of the classic musicals Fiddler on the Roof and Man of La Mancha.
The actor drove all the way from his home in Canada to California to try out for the role of Dante.