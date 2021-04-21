Birthday Spotlight: Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)

Dominic Zamprogna was born on April 21 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Photo credit: ABC

Zamprogna wed Linda Leslie on November 1, 2009 in Los Angeles’s Griffith Park and is the proud father of Anbilliene, born on October 19, 2010; Eliana, born on December 30, 2012; and Adeline, born on May 17, 2015. Photo credit: Instagram

Photo credit: ABC

His father, actor/dancer Lou Zamprogna, appeared in the film versions of the classic musicals Fiddler on the Roof and Man of La Mancha. Photo credit: ABC