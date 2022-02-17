1 of 5
Denise Richards was born on February 17 in Downers Grove, IL.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
2 of 5
In 2011, she published a memoir titled The Real Girl Next Door.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
3 of 5
At 15, she appeared in her first music video, “The Captain of Her Heart”, by Double.
Photo credit: David Pfiel
4 of 5
She auditioned for the role of Carrie on DAYS OF OUR LIVES.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
5 of 5
Richards married Aaron Phypers in 2018 and is the mother of three daughters: Sam, 16, Lola, 15 and Eloise, 9.
Photo credit: JPI
Denise Richards was born on February 17 in Downers Grove, IL.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
In 2011, she published a memoir titled The Real Girl Next Door.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
At 15, she appeared in her first music video, “The Captain of Her Heart”, by Double.
Photo credit: David Pfiel
She auditioned for the role of Carrie on DAYS OF OUR LIVES.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Richards married Aaron Phypers in 2018 and is the mother of three daughters: Sam, 16, Lola, 15 and Eloise, 9.