Birthday Spotlight: Denise Richards

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Birthday Spotlight: Denise Richards
Denise Richards was born on February 17 in Downers Grove, IL.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

At 15, she appeared in her first music video, “The Captain of Her Heart”,  by Double.

Photo credit: David Pfiel

In 2011, she published a memoir titled The Real Girl Next Door.

Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.

She auditioned for the role of Carrie on DAYS OF OUR LIVES.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Richards married Aaron Phypers in 2018 and is the mother of three daughters: Sam, 16, Lola, 15 and Eloise, 9.

Photo credit: JPI

