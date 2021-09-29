Drake Hogestyn

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: DAYS’s Drake Hogestyn

Drake Hogestyn

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: DAYS’s Drake Hogestyn
1 of 5
Close gallery
Drake Hogestyn was born on September 29 in Fort Wayne, IN.

Photo credit: NBC

He graduated from the University of South Florida with a double major in microbiology and applied sciences.

Photo credit: JPI

The actor met his wife Victoria when he was only 15 and they have been married since 1986.

Photo credit: JPI

After Hogestyn finished college, he signed with the New York Yankees and played third base for their farm team in Oneonta, NY.

Photo credit: JPI

He got his big break in SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS.

Photo credit: Crown Media United States, LLC

Filed Under: ,
Comments