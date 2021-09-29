1 of 5
Drake Hogestyn was born on September 29 in Fort Wayne, IN.
Photo credit: NBC
2 of 5
He graduated from the University of South Florida with a double major in microbiology and applied sciences.
Photo credit: JPI
3 of 5
The actor met his wife Victoria when he was only 15 and they have been married since 1986.
Photo credit: JPI
4 of 5
After Hogestyn finished college, he signed with the New York Yankees and played third base for their farm team in Oneonta, NY.
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 5
He got his big break in SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS.
Photo credit: Crown Media United States, LLC
Drake Hogestyn was born on September 29 in Fort Wayne, IN.
He graduated from the University of South Florida with a double major in microbiology and applied sciences.
The actor met his wife Victoria when he was only 15 and they have been married since 1986.
After Hogestyn finished college, he signed with the New York Yankees and played third base for their farm team in Oneonta, NY.
He got his big break in SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS.
Photo credit: Crown Media United States, LLC