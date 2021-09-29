Drake Hogestyn was born on September 29 in Fort Wayne, IN. Photo credit: NBC

He graduated from the University of South Florida with a double major in microbiology and applied sciences. Photo credit: JPI

The actor met his wife Victoria when he was only 15 and they have been married since 1986. Photo credit: JPI

After Hogestyn finished college, he signed with the New York Yankees and played third base for their farm team in Oneonta, NY. Photo credit: JPI