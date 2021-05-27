Darin Brooks was born on May 27 in Honolulu, HI. Photo credit: CBS

The actor married Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B et al) March 21, 2016 in Hawaii. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Everleigh, on September 22, 2019. Photo credit: Instagram

Brooks won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in 2009 and is nominated this year in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

He briefly attended the University of Hawaii before deciding to move to L.A. to pursue acting. Photo credit: JPI