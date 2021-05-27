THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

Birthday Spotlight: Darin Brooks

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Darin Brooks was born on May 27 in Honolulu, HI.

Photo credit: CBS

The actor married Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B et al) March 21,  2016 in Hawaii. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Everleigh, on September 22, 2019.

Photo credit: Instagram

Brooks won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in 2009 and is nominated this year in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

He briefly attended the University of Hawaii before deciding to move to L.A. to pursue acting.

Photo credit: JPI

Brooks made his daytime debut portraying Max Brady on DAYS from 2005-11.

Photo credit: JPI

