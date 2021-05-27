Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television IncView gallery 5
Darin Brooks was born on May 27 in Honolulu, HI.
The actor married Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B et al) March 21, 2016 in Hawaii. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Everleigh, on September 22, 2019.
Brooks won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in 2009 and is nominated this year in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category.
He briefly attended the University of Hawaii before deciding to move to L.A. to pursue acting.
Brooks made his daytime debut portraying Max Brady on DAYS from 2005-11.
