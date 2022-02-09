Charles

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH)

Charles

Credit: ABC

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH)
1 of 5
Close gallery
Charles Shaughnessy was born on February 9 and hails from London, England.

Photo credit: ABC

The actor made his daytime debut on GH in 1983 as Holly’s cousin Alistair.

Photo credit: ABC

Shaughnessy married Susan Fallender on May 21, 1983 and they have two daughters, Jenny and Maddie.

Photo credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

In 2003, the actor made his Broadway debut in Urinetown: The Musical, and while in New York, he sublet Finola Hughes’s (Anna, GH) apartment.

Photo credit: Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

Shaughnessy appeared opposite his Port Charles son, James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), in the 2011 TV movie TASTE OF ROMANCE.

Photo credit: Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

Filed Under: , ,
Comments