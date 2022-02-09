Birthday Spotlight: Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH)

Charles Shaughnessy was born on February 9 and hails from London, England.
The actor made his daytime debut on GH in 1983 as Holly’s cousin Alistair.
Shaughnessy married Susan Fallender on May 21, 1983 and they have two daughters, Jenny and Maddie.
In 2003, the actor made his Broadway debut in Urinetown: The Musical, and while in New York, he sublet Finola Hughes’s (Anna, GH) apartment.
Shaughnessy appeared opposite his Port Charles son, James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), in the 2011 TV movie TASTE OF ROMANCE.
