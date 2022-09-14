Chad Duell was born on September 14 and grew up in Scottsdale, AZ. Photo credit: ABC

Duell has appeared on on Disney Channel’s WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE and THE SUITE LIFE ON DECK. Photo credit: ABC

The actor won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2015. Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When he originally auditioned for GH, “It was as a love interest for Kristina,” he recalled to Digest. “Even when they brought me back in to read with Steve Burton [ex-Jason], I still thought it was for that part.” Photo credit: ABC