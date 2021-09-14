Chad Duell was born on September 14 in Chicago, IL.
Duell has appeared on on Disney Channel’s WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE and THE SUITE LIFE ON DECK.
The actor proposed to Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) on Valentine’s Day 2021.
Duell won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2015.
When he originally auditioned for GH, “It was as a love interest for Kristina,” he recalled to Digest. “Even when they brought me back in to read with Steve Burton [Jason], I still thought it was for that part.”