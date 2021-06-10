Carolyn

Birthday Spotlight: Carolyn Hennesy

Credit: ABC

Carolyn Hennesy was born on June 10 in Encino, CA.

Photo credit: ABC

Hennesy trained at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, CA and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Photo credit: JPI

She has appeared on several television series, including DAWSON’S CREEK, THAT ’70S SHOW, SHAMELESS, DEVIOUS MAIDS, TRUE BLOOD, THE MIDDLE and REVENGE.

Photo credit: JPI

Hennesy has written and published a series of children’s books, Mythic Misadventures.

Photo credit: JPI

The actress is nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series this year. She was nominated in the same category in 2010.

Photo credit: JPI

