Carolyn Hennesy was born on June 10 in Encino, CA.
Hennesy trained at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, CA and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.
She has appeared on several television series, including DAWSON’S CREEK, THAT ’70S SHOW, SHAMELESS, DEVIOUS MAIDS, TRUE BLOOD, THE MIDDLE and REVENGE.
Hennesy has written and published a series of children’s books, Mythic Misadventures.
The actress is nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series this year. She was nominated in the same category in 2010.