Carolyn Hennesy was born on June 10 in Encino, CA. Photo credit: ABC

Hennesy trained at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, CA and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Photo credit: JPI

She has appeared on several television series, including DAWSON’S CREEK, THAT ’70S SHOW, SHAMELESS, DEVIOUS MAIDS, TRUE BLOOD, THE MIDDLE and REVENGE. Photo credit: JPI

Hennesy has written and published a series of children’s books, Mythic Misadventures. Photo credit: JPI