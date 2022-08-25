Cameron Mathison was born on August 25 and hails from Ontario, Canada. Photo credit: ABC

He attended McGill University in Motreal and earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree. Photo credit: JPI

The actor’s first feature film role was as Atlanta in 54, which also starred Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Sherry Stringfield (ex-Blake, GUIDING LIGHT). Photo credit: Crown Media United States LLC

He appeared with the partner Edyta Sliwinska on the fifth season of DANCING WITH THE STARS; they came in fifth, with the trophy ultimately going to race car driver Hélio Castroneves. Photo credit: ABC