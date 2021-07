Cait Fairbanks was born on July 29 in Troy, MI and grew up in California. Photo credit: CBS

Her first gig was at the age of 12 singing at the American Girl theater in the American Girl store at The Grove. Photo credit: JPI

She auditioned for both DAYS and GH before landing her role on Y&R. Photo credit: JPI

Fairbanks has appeared on CSI: NY, EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS, TWO AND A HALF MEN and THE MIDDLE. Photo credit: JPI