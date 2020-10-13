Birthday Spotlight: Cady McClain

2 of 5

Taking over for Melissa Reeves as Jennifer is not McClain’s first time as a recast. All of McClain's daytime roles have been originated by other actresses: Kari Gibson played ALL MY CHILDREN's Dixie in 1988; Yvonne Perry was AS THE WORLD TURNS’s first Rosanna from 1992-96, and in 1998 and 1999; and Cynthia Watros created THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS's Kelly in 2013.

Photo credit: JPI