Birthday Spotlight: Cady McClain

Cady McClain was born on October 13 in Burbank, CA, which is where DAYS OF OUR LIVES is currently filmed.
Taking over for Melissa Reeves as Jennifer is not McClain’s first time as a recast. All of McClain's daytime roles have been originated by other actresses: Kari Gibson played ALL MY CHILDREN's Dixie in 1988; Yvonne Perry was AS THE WORLD TURNS’s first Rosanna from 1992-96, and in 1998 and 1999; and Cynthia Watros created THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS's Kelly in 2013.
McClain changed her name from Katie Jo to Cady on the advice of an agent early in her career.
McClain is a two-time Emmy winner, as Outstanding Ingenue in 1990 and Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2004.
She married actor Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) on Valentine’s Day in 2014.