Birthday Spotlight: Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)

Bryton James was born on August 17 in Lakewood, CA.
James and his Y&R co-star, Christel Khalil (Lily), have been pals since childhood. He is the godfather to her son, Michael.
The actor won a Daytime Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He previously won the Outstanding Younger Actor trophy in 2007.
James’s off-screen love is Brytni Sarpy (Elena). On Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, he said it was love at first sight when they met in the parking lot on the day of her audition.
James began his run as Richie on FAMILY MATTERS when he was 4 years old.