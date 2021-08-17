Birthday Spotlight: Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)

Bryton James was born on August 17 in Lakewood, CA. Photo credit: CBS

James and his Y&R co-star, Christel Khalil (Lily), have been pals since childhood. He is the godfather to her son, Michael. Photo credit: JPI

The actor won a Daytime Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He previously won the Outstanding Younger Actor trophy in 2007. Photo credit: CBS

James’s off-screen love is Brytni Sarpy (Elena). On Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, he said it was love at first sight when they met in the parking lot on the day of her audition. Photo credit: CBS