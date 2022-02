Bonnie Burroughs was born on February 3 in Athens, GA. Photo credit: ABC

The actress had short-term roles on DAYS (ex-Gretchen), SANTA BARBARA (ex-Jamie) and ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Stacey). Photo credit: ABC

Burroughs is a certified yoga instructor and continues to teach. Photo credit: Brandin Shaeffer

She and her husband are parents to two daughters. Photo credit: Brandin Shaeffer