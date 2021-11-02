Sean Kanan

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: B&B's Sean Kanan

Sean Kanan

Credit: CBS

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: B&B's Sean Kanan
1 of 5
Close gallery
Sean Kanan was born on November 2 in Cleveland, OH.

Photo credit: CBS

Besides the recently released Way Of The Cobra, Kanan has written two other books: Success Factor X, co-authored with Jill Liberman; and The Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan.
In June, Kanan and his wife, Michele, won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Limited Drama Series for their digital soap, STUDIO CITY.

Photo credit: CBS

The actor played Mike Barnes in the 1989 film, Karate Kid III.

Photo credit: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actor competed on the Italian version of DANCING WITH THE STARS — BALLANDO CON LE STELLE — in 2006.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments