Sean Kanan was born on November 2 in Cleveland, OH.
Besides the recently released Way Of The Cobra, Kanan has written two other books: Success Factor X, co-authored with Jill Liberman; and The Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan.
In June, Kanan and his wife, Michele, won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Limited Drama Series for their digital soap, STUDIO CITY.
The actor played Mike Barnes in the 1989 film, Karate Kid III.
Photo credit: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
The actor competed on the Italian version of DANCING WITH THE STARS — BALLANDO CON LE STELLE — in 2006.