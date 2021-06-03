Arianne Zucker

Arianne Zucker was born on June 3 in Northridge, CA.

In 2020, she created the website Daytime Cares, along with her beau, Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel, DAYS), to drive donations to non-profits, give voice to local charitable efforts and group volunteerism, shine a spotlight on everyday heroes, and assist where possible individuals who are struggling for answers and resources during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Zucker’s first job was at age 15, working at a ranch.

Arianne earned her SAG card doing a Mazda Miata commercial.

She has one daughter, Isabella, 11, with former husband and co-star Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS).

