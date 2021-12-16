5 of 5

“Robin [Williams] was such a kind and gentle soul with the ability to make you hysterically laugh and cry in the same scene, throughout his incredible works and even on our little show. He just had a presence and a wit, and a kindness that I will always cherish. Grateful for the time we shared together and all I learned from him,” the actress told Digest about working with the late actor on THE CRAZY ONES, which also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN).

Photo credit: David E Kelley Prods/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock