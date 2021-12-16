The Crazy Ones 2013

Birthday Spotlight: Amanda Setton

Credit: David E Kelley Prods/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Birthday Spotlight: Amanda Setton
Amanda Setton was born on December 16 in Great Neck, NY.

The actress attended Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY.

She made her daytime debut on ONE LIFE TO LIVE in 2009 playing Kimberly Andrews.

Setton recurred as Penelope on GOSSIP GIRL for four seasons after originally auditioning for the role of Vanessa.

“Robin [Williams] was such a kind and gentle soul with the ability to make you hysterically laugh and cry in the same scene, throughout his incredible works and even on our little show. He just had a presence and a wit, and a kindness that I will always cherish. Grateful for the time we shared together and all I learned from him,” the actress told Digest about working with the late actor on THE CRAZY ONES, which also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN). 

