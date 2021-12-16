1 of 5
Amanda Setton was born on December 16 in Great Neck, NY.
Photo credit: David E Kelley Prods/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
The actress attended Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY.
Photo credit: JPI
She made her daytime debut on ONE LIFE TO LIVE in 2009 playing Kimberly Andrews.
Photo credit: JPI
Setton recurred as Penelope on GOSSIP GIRL for four seasons after originally auditioning for the role of Vanessa.
Photo credit: John Barrett/Shutterstock
“Robin [Williams] was such a kind and gentle soul with the ability to make you hysterically laugh and cry in the same scene, throughout his incredible works and even on our little show. He just had a presence and a wit, and a kindness that I will always cherish. Grateful for the time we shared together and all I learned from him,” the actress told Digest about working with the late actor on THE CRAZY ONES, which also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN).
Photo credit: David E Kelley Prods/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
