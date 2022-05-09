Alley Mills was born on May 9 in Chicago, IL. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Prior to playing Pam on B&B, Mills was most known for her role as Norma Arnold on the coming-of-age series, THE WONDER YEARS. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Her first acting job was a small role in the 1970 film Diary of a Mad Housewife. Photo credit: CBS

“I remember seeing My Fair Lady, Camelot and The Sound of Music as a very young kid on Broadway with my mother, and I knew then I wanted to do that,” the actress told Digest about when her desire to be an actress began. Photo credit: JPI