Alley Mills was born on May 9 in Chicago, IL.

Prior to playing Pam on B&B, Mills was most known for her role as Norma Arnold on the coming-of-age series, THE WONDER YEARS.

Her first acting job was a small role in the 1970 film Diary of a Mad Housewife.

“I remember seeing My Fair Lady, Camelot and The Sound of Music as a very young kid on Broadway with my mother, and I knew then I wanted to do that,” the actress told Digest about when her desire to be an actress began.

Mills studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

