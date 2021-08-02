August Hot Photos August 2, 2021 9:17AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: Steven BergmanView gallery 1 August Hot Photos 1 of 1 Close gallery 1 of 1Gregory Harrison (Gregory, GH) and Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) attended RomaDrama LIVE! Fan convention in Franklin, TN, on July 31.Photo credit: Steven Bergman Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Gregory Harrison (Gregory, GH) and Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS) attended RomaDrama LIVE! Fan convention in Franklin, TN, on July 31.Photo credit: Steven Bergman By SOD Filed Under: Comments